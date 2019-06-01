The Bling Lagosians – A Bolanle Austen Peters Film

Have you ever thought about what it would be like to walk in the shoes and delve into the lives of the 1% of the 1% even for just one day?! #TheBlingLagosians are here; Bolanle Austen Peters has her directorial debut with “The Bling Lagosians” having successfully showcased critically acclaimed stage plays such as Saro the Musical, Wakaa the Musical, Fela and most recently, the Kalakuta Queens.

The movie is a powerful story and gives us a glimpse into the lifestyle of Lagos’ high society; the “big men”, “big madams’ and their inner circle of the ruling elite. They are super rich and they do not feel guilty about it one bit! In the film, we step into the world of the elite who are truly in charge of Lagos; these folks have immense power.

These are the 1% of the 1% in Nigeria and they put everyone in the shade with their lavish display of wealth. They may have the wealth, the luxuries and of course : “The Bling” lifestyle, but have they mastered their pursuit of happiness?

Austen-Peter’s vision for this film is to create something reflective of her experience in Lagos The Movie tells the story of “The Holloways”, a powerful Lagos socialite circle whose matriarch never disappoints when it comes to flaunting her families extreme wealth. She is resolute on having her 51st birthday become the year’s biggest society event – however things take a turn when her family’s huge debt verges on being exposed – How will the family cover it up when she is 100% reluctant to cut back on her extravagant lifestyle?

The trailer reveals the party preparations, showing the formidable cast which includes: Elvina Ibru, Toyin Abraham, Jide Kosoko, Bisola Aiyeola, Denola Grey, Monalisa Chinda, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Sharon Ooja, Helen Paul, Alex Ekubo and more.

While it doesn’t give too much of the plot away, it’s clear that the film is going to be very scandalous, and if you live in Lagos, this should come as no real surprise to you.

The movie is a must watch with enough drama, twists and turns, giving us a detailed in road in to ‘the magic circle’ with whom on the surface everything seems to work for, everything they touch turns to GOLD, until it doesn’t. Even though they may hide behind very high walls, exclusive estates, tinted cars and security details, for how long will they continue to keep up appearances?

Watch the Trailer:

