Sparrow Records Unveils New Artiste 

Sparrow Records has signed a new artiste to its growing label.

The latest to ink a deal with the label is Onyekachi Vincent, popularly known as “Smart Khiddy. He is an Afro highlife music artiste, who was born in Ebonyi State, but spent most of his childhood in Kano State.

Smart Khiddy started music in 2012 and has since taken his time to further improve on his sound and brand.

The young harmonious singer and producer was presented to the press on Wednesday May 22nd 2019 in Lagos alongside female Dj Weisy.

Speaking at the unveiling, the CEO Sparrow Records, Okoro Christian Nndozie and GM, Ibrahim Kabiru said Smart Khiddy is going to take over the music industry in few months’, having gathered top industry players to work on his talent.

“It’s a record label established to discover and promote talented upcoming artiste in Nigeria,” he said.