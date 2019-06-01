Police Deny Deaths during IPOB’s Protest

Police in Anambra have denied reports in a section of the media that about five persons lost their lives during the sit at home protest held by the Indigenous People of Biafra on Thursday. Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed who granted a telephone interview to our correspondent said the report was false as there had been no such incident from any of the command’s divisions in the state. He said, “I read that report, and am sure it emanated from a WhatsApp post made by someone in a group I belong with some journalists, but I had reacted to it immediately. We have reached out to our Divisional Police Officers(DPOs), and there is no such incident, I can tell you. Please ignore it because it is not true.” He however confirmed that there had been a case of attack on a Catholic priest, Rev Fr Festus Eziamaka of St Jude’s Parish very early in the morning, but insisted that no other incident of violence was witnessed anywhere in the state. IPOB through an order made by its leader, Nnamdi Kan had paralysed some parts of the South East and South South in what it called honour to those who lost their lives in the struggle for the attainment of a sovereign state of Biafra.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Google

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

