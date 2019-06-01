Ogun Assembly Reverses Amosun’s Last Minute Appointments

*Nullifies Appointment Of 76 Coroneted Kings

*Sacks Council Chairmen

Femi Ogbonnikan In Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday nullified all last minute appointments the immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, made.

The House, in a bill it passed and three resolutions nullified all the appointments, employments and financial agreements done by Amosun between 1st of February, 2019 and May 28th, 2019.



Speaker, Rt. Hon Suraju Adekunbi, also announced the appointment of Hon. Olusola Sonuga as its new Majority Leader, after due consultation with members of the majority party, said the passage of the bill titled H. B 047/OG/2019- “Nullification of Irregularities (Amendment) Law, 2019″at the plenary session, said following the suspension of the Assembly’s standing orders 45 -48 it allowed for the consecutive second and third readings of the bill.

Consequently, after the first reading of the bill on the floor of the Assembly by the Deputy Clerk, Mr. Deji Adeyemo, and extensive debate by members of the Assembly during its second reading, motion for the third reading was moved by the new Majority Leader, Olusola Sonuga, seconded by Olawale Alausa and supported by the Whole House through a voice vote by the Whole House.



Earlier while opening the debate on the bill, the Deputy Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, stated that the bill was an amendment to the one earlier passed by the Assembly at the inception of Senator Ibikunle led government to reverse all irregularities especially on employment of over 2, 000 workers purportedly appointed by the then Daniel administration few months to the take-off of the Senator Ibikunle Amosun led government.



The lawmakers, in their separate submissions, including the Deputy Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, Honourables Akinpelu Aina, Olusola Bankole, Olusola Sonuga and Adebowale Ojuri, said the last minute appointments, upgrading and employment by the last administration did not follow due process, lacked merit, not in good faith and was lopsided.

Besides, the Assembly passed a resolution directing the State Government to immediately dissolve all chairmen and members of statutory boards and parastatals, having been paid their severance allowance by the immediate past administration.



However, the lawmakers urged all the chairmen to hand over government property within their custody to the most senior Director/public servant in their agency for continuous operation of government activities.

In a related development, the Assembly through a resolution has equally suspended all political functionaries in all Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Councils (LCDAs) in the State.



Consequently, the House directed all Local Government political office holders to hand over to the Head of Local Government Administration in their respective councils and LCDAs, while enjoining the Chairmen and House leaders to appear before the Assembly on 7th of June, 2019 for appropriate investigation on allegations of gross misconduct and misappropriation of public fund in petitions earlier submitted against some of the local government chairmen.