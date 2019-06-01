Mariam  Okunola  Weds  Femi Bakre 

ByAzuka Ogujiuba

On the 25th of April, 2019, Kraks TV CEO, Femi Bakre tied the knot with his heartthrob and comic content creator, Mariam Okunola aka Mory Coco.

Femi Bakre, a graduate of Electrical & Electronics Engineering from UNILAG met Mariam, a graduate of Mass Communication from Babcock University in 2016 through a mutual friend and they began dating shortly after.

After two years, the couple had an intimate wedding in the company of friends and family.

Present at their wedding were parents of the groom, Alhaji & Alhaja Olufemi Bakre, parents of the bride, Alhaji & Mrs Sulukannal Okunola. Also in attendance were celebrities, Tobi Bakre of BBNaija Double Wahala, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Queen Salawa Abeni, and Yoruba actress Lizzy Anjorin amongst others.