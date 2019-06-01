Legend Hotel Marks Hilton 100th Anniversary

Amid merriment, Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, a curio collection by Hilton, has celebrated with Hilton, a leading global hospitality company, on the occasion of its 100th anniversary.

The colourful ceremony saw guest, families, and friends throng the Muritala Mohammed International Airport venue of the event, in all smiles, to grace the august occasion.

The event also provided an opportunity for the seven months old company to reintroduce and connect more with its numerous guests in a more relaxed atmosphere, while restating its essence and services as well as gathered feedback on how to deliver better.

Speaking at the occasion, General Manager, Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Peter Idoko, stated that it was important to celebrate the milestone not just because Hilton is 100 years but because of its track record in the transformation of hospitality business worldwide.

He said: “Hilton is renowned for several pioneering feats and innovations. Therefore, we are celebrating the vision of the founder, Conrad Hilton, who believes that as hoteliers, we are to fill the world with the light and warmth of hospitality, and so far, this has been our guiding principle.

“We are also celebrating the fact that the company has gone round the world and transformed travels. With 17 world class brands, comprising more than 5700 properties in 113 countries and territories, the company has delivered a century of unique experiences to more than three billion guests (89 million being Hilton Honours members).

“The company has had a continuous presence on the African continent since 1959 and is ever committed to growth, innovations and opportunity”.

Idoko added that Lagos curio collection is happy to celebrate and be part of a brand with admirable antecedence especially as Legend is the 60th curio collection by Hilton property, 1st Curio Collection by Hilton brand in Africa, 500th Hilton hotel to open across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); 1st global brand hotel at an airport in Nigeria with customs desk for private jet passengers as well as first Hilton property in Nigeria.

“For us, this is worth celebrating as we are committed to keeping the Hilton legacy which is reflected in our services and facilities. We are lucky to be in a place where the infrastructure has already been built by both the owners of the Hotel and airport authorities, all of these combined to enhance our priority in making travel easy for our guest, provide convenience for them and satisfy their needs.

“If it is for our guests be able to do a convenient transit within the airport or a need for oasis where they would have to do a retreat or a place where they do not have to battle traffic as we always work in the opposite direction of traffic, then, this is the place to be”, he boasted.

Like every other business in the country, idoko disclosed that the firm has been challenged by epileptic power supply and urged government to make it a priority in the new dispensation.