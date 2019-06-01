Kola Animasaun, A True Journalism Icon, Says Tinubu

Polity

Bennett Oghifo

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described Alhaji Kola Animasaun who died on Thursday in Lagos at 79 as a true icon of journalism.

He said the late Animasaun who he fondly called uncle played vital role in the development of journalism in the country and shaped moulded opinions through his weekly column in the Vanguard newspaper, Voice of Reason.

In a statement by his Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman, the former Lagos governor charged Animasaun’s colleagues in the media to not allow his ideals of true and purposeful journalism die with him in this age of fake news and hate speech.

The statement titled “Animasaun- A True Icon of Journalism” reads: “I’m deeply saddened by the death of Uncle Kola Animasaun.

“A true journalism icon, a columnist of great repute, Alhaji Animasaun played important role in the development of journalism in Nigeria. He was also a pro-democracy activist, lover of humanity and devoted Muslim.

“The devotion, dedication and commitment he gave to the service of Allah and humanity, he brought to bear on his journalism practice. His column in the Vanguard Newspaper, ‘Voice of Reason,’ was a compelling read for many of us, for in it radiated his belief in truth and justice.

“He mentored many of us. He was an indispensable guide to many top journalists of today and indeed many other Nigerians.

“With his death, the nation and the journalism profession have lost an illustrious fellow. In this age of fake news and hate speech, what his colleagues in the media can do for the nation and indeed the profession is to not allow his ideals of true and purposeful journalism die with him.

“My condolences to Alhaja Animasaun, the children and family members, the publisher and management of Vanguard Newspapers and indeed all those he left behind.

“I also commiserate with the Nigerian Union of Journalism and Guild of Editors. “May we all find the strength to carry on after Alhaji. I also pray that Allah grant Alhaji Animasaun Alijanna Fridaus”.

CBN Charges Microfinance Banks on Self-regulation

Samuel Ajayi

T

he Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), have charged Microfinance Banks, MFBs to embrace self-regulation and consolidation to enhance performance and sustainability of the sector.

The charge was made during the Fifth Annual Symposium organised by the Nigerian Association of Microfinance Banks, NAMB, with the theme, ‘Self- Regulation for Sustainability and Development of the Microfinance sector’, and hosted by the La Fayette Microfinance Bank in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Microfinance Banks, NAMB, has called for standardised performance measures and requirements for operators in subsector.

The Deputy Governor, Financial Sector Surveillance, of the CBN, Mrs Aisha Ahmad, in a keynote address at the event stressed the need for self-regulation in the MFB sub-sector.

“A comprehensive oversight mechanism is required for effective supervision of microfinance activities of over 900 licensed MFBs. This is where the relevance of a self-regulatory organization comes into play,” she said.

Stressing the expectations of the CBN from MfBs operators in terms of self-regulation, Ahmad, who was represented by Mrs. Tokunbo Martins, Director, Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department (OFISDs) said: “We believe that the effectiveness of self-regulation in driving performance of the microfinance sector depends on an effective and efficient mechanism for addressing non-compliance, standardized performance measures driven by the best performing operators in the microfinance sector.

Also speaking, the Country Director of IFC, Mr. Eme Essien noted while self-regulation is important it will not happen immediately but gradually as operators and regulators work together.

She however, stressed that in addition to self-regulation, there is need for consolidation in the MfB sector, noting that most of the MFBs in the country are small and their viability is fragile.

NAMB President, Mr. Rogers Nwoke, averred that self-regulation has been one of the cardinal objectives of the association since inception, adding that there is huge prospect for self-regulation in the sector. The Managing Director, Advans- La Fayette MFB, Guillaume Valence, appreciated all practitioners present, CBN and participating banks and tasked everyone to act on the agreed ideas resulting from the discussions to ensure a successful outcome.