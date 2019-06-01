Funmiade Bank Anthony Celebrates with Kids of Aiyetoro Community

It was all fun and party for the kids of the Aiyetoro Community, Yaba as one of Yoruba leading female actresses, Funmiade Bank Anthony came with food, gifts and games to host a very delightful Children’s day celebration. She was accompanied by several friends from the industry such as Kemi Afolabi, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Adediwura Blackgold and a host of others who spent time with kids dancing, taking photos and joining them in making a day to celebrate with them.

The event was put together by her charity platform, Rough Diamonds Charity and they gave out school kits, clothes and many more to the children, who were over 1000.