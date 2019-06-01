DEBUTANTS PHARAOHS ACADEMY FC  IN A WINNING START

The 17th edition of the Mike Okonkwo Football Competition is organized by Trem in a grassroot initiative is set to enjoy another round of beautiful football artistry with all teams promising tough duels during the competition.

The kick off of the opening matches played did record high scoreline. In the first game in what could be described as a game of two halves, Adenose Fc set off with a two goal lead in the first half as Samuel Edward had a brace but by the second half Maryland Fc jerked back to life with the introduction former league side players who took charge of the game which produced spot kick for Emmanuel Agali to score an Hat trick and game end in 3-2

And yet another game played at the a National Institute of Sport (NIS) pitch at the National Stadium, debutant the Pharaohs academy Fc crushed MFI Intl. Fc 4-2 in fantastic first leg of the two match knockout stage. The goals of pharaohs Academy FC came from Gabriel Ajibola, Anikwe Sabastine and a brace from talented striker Adebayo Oyedele.

Also is another interesting match Starbase Fc defeated Sporting city Fc by array of goals after an emphatic 4-1 win while the other game DC United humbled Strong tower Fc with a 2-1 win.

Speaking with Pharaohs Academy Fc Team Manager Santos William, the Team is well prepared, properly motivated which can be Seen by all in today ruthless victory and in a conversation with Club Representative Johnson Niemogha , he said that they are debutants and they are not here to makeup the numbers. “we are structured ,organized with our Vision to Expose our Young stars to the world”.

In a chat with The pharaohs Academy Fc Coach Yemi karim, “No team can be tag as under dogs because they also came with a plan. We have players that can do it and we believe in them “he said.

Speaking after a pulsating encounter with the coach of Adenose Fc, Ejim Adedeji Da-Silva said that It is a game which a team most emerge as a winner or loser but his players were complacent in losing a two goal lead to the experienced opponent. “The team will not rest on its oars, and will aim to win the second leg of competition”.

The Maryland Fc Coach Mba Ikechukwu said the team had no time to warm up properly in the first half, but as the game progressed they gained the momentum to win with spirit of the team. “It a game of 90mins, anything can happen but my players are experienced enough to complete the job”