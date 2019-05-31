UDUS Matriculates 4,950 Students

By Onuminya Innocent from Sokoto

The Usman DanFodio University, Sokoto (UDUS) has matriculated 4,950 students for the 2018/2019 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdullahi Abdul Zuru, stated this at the 40th matriculation of the university at the convocation square.

Prof. Zuru said out of 26,000 candidates that applied for direct entry and UTME, 4,950 of them were lucky to be given admission.

“I congratulate you once again, welcome to the most peaceful and disciplined university in Nigeria,” he said.

He added that the university is among the seven second gerneration universities established by the military government of Gen. Yakubu Gowon.

Zuru informed the new students that the matriculation oath, which they subscribed to, was a covenant between them and the university.

He urged them to abide by the spirit of the oath thereby focusing attention on their studies and advised them to shun social vices that would be detrimental to their stay in the university.

The vice-chancellor, who explained that the school has a total of 14 faculties and six research centres, added that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has just conducted resource verification to ascertain the readiness of the university to establish the Faculty of Dentistry in the College of Health Sciences and B.A Mass Communications programmes in the Department of Modern European Languages and Linguistics.

He acknowledged the visitor to the university, President Muhammadu Buhari, for his support to make sure the university attains its desired goals.