Showbiz Guru, Prince George Lauds Wizkid, Tekno for Breaking Boundaries

Vanessa Obioha

A Toronto-based showbiz guru, Prince George recently sang high praises of Nigerian artistes who are dominating international scenes. In a chat, George revealed that the rising influence of Nigeria’s band of Afro pop stars is spreading like wildfire in North America, especially Canada.

He however attributed this growing influence to collaborations between Nigerian stars like Wizkid and Tekno and Grammy Award-winning singer, Drake who hails from Toronto.

“In April, we hosted a multi-city tour for Wizkid and it went on to record an audience of over 4,000,” reveals George. He added that the show was hosted in several cities such as Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton and Vancouver. “People love him irrespective of his collaborations with Drake, who is a son of the soil. We had a mixed audience of people from Togolese, Kenyans and Canadians”.

George who runs an entertainment company named after him is amazed at the high speed of penetration of Nigerian music on mainstream media. “We are having more media platform show support for Afrobeats music in Canada. Some of the radio stations like GBK FM and G98.7FM play rotate our songs. No doubt, the growing influence of Afrobeat in the Diaspora cannot be understated. Some of the most played songs are from Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy and Wande Coal,” said George.

While revealing that there are opportunities for upcoming Nigerian acts in Canada, the showbiz guru cites examples of the success of Toronto-based acts like Dice Ailes and Nonso Amadi who both came from Toronto as well as the fast-rising artiste, Bolu Ajibade.