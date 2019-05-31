Onyema Wins Zik Prize for Leadership

Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba has praised Air Peace for fighting its way to the top spot as the biggest airline in West and Central Africa despite the daunting challenges of doing business in the aviation sector.

Osoba made the commendation in Lagos during the 2018 Zik Prize in Leadership, where Air Peace Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Allen Onyema, was honoured with the Zik Prize in Entrepreneurial Leadership.

He described Onyema as an exceptional entrepreneur who had transformed the airline business with the establishment of Air Peace, expressing optimism that the carrier would make Nigeria proud with its soon-to-start long-haul flights to Sharjah, Dubai, Johannesburg, London, Houston, Guangzhou and Mumbai.

Osoba, who was the chairman of the 2018 Zik Prize in Leadership ceremony, said: “Those who are being honoured are eminently qualified. They earned the awards. Onyema has shown his quality. In spite of the difficulties of doing business in the aviation sector, Air Peace has become one of the biggest airlines in Africa. I fly Air Peace most of the time.”

Earlier, organisers of the awards, the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), gave insight into why the Air Peace boss was selected for the Zik Prize in Entrepreneurial Leadership.

“As a testament to his industry and hard work, Onyema has in record time of four years built Air Peace Limited into the biggest airline fleet in West and Central Africa. Air Peace has distinguished itself in the aviation industry, providing jobs for thousands of Nigerians and foreigners,” the Prof. Jubril Aminu-led Advisory Board of PPRAC said.