Non-NWC Members Move to Resolve APC Crisis

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

A forum of non-National Working Committee (Non-NWC) members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded an urgent meeting with the National Chairman of the party, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole and the National Working Committee members to resolve the crisis in the party.

According to a leaked letter by the Chairman of the Forum of Non-National Working Committee National Officers of the APC, Alhaji Nasiru Danu and the Secretary, Hon. Omolayo O. Akintola, the forum is seeking to intervene in the crisis.

The simmering crisis in the party worsened on Monday as APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shuaibu, in a letter called on Oshiomhole to resign as national chairman.

He accused him of lack of capacity to build the party.

Also Thursday, the immediate past Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, joined the call for the former Edo State governor to quit office.

The group, made up of all deputies to the NWC positions and six ex-officio members across the six geopolitical zones, said the meeting was “principally to address critical issues affecting our great party before such issues go out of hands, which could be inimical to the general welfare of the party.”

In the letter dated May 29, 2019, titled: “Demand for an urgent interface with NWC organ of our party-APC,” which was addressed to the national chairman of the party, the group said the meeting would have been held earlier but was postponed because of the general election.

“We considered the concluded 2019 general election as determinant or our party’s survival which had come and gone with successes and losses.

“This body rose from her today‘s (29-05-2019) emergency meeting shortly after the presidential inauguration ceremony held at the Eagle Square, Abuja and concluded the following request be made. We hereby request for a meeting to be fixed from you as soon as possible in order to meet with the urgency it demands.”

The group also copied the chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum.

Shuaibu had said in the letter addressed to Oshiomhole, and dated May 27, 2019, that: “in an advance democracies, people who failed to add value or build over and above what they met on assumption of duty show some civilised examples, they honourably resign.”

Shittu also supported the call for the resignation of Oshiomhole.

“I endorse it. The truth is with Oshiomhole, this party would go down by the time President Muhammadu Buhari finishes his second term,” the former minister said yesterday.

According to him, the national chairman of APC has an ego problem and wants to dominate every environment, adding that “democracy is not like that”.

“I know that many of us who are conscionable members of the party who think of the future of this party and the fact that this party should continue to be relevant even after President Muhammad Buhari has left office would stand by this call. We are concerned and everything that we can do to force him out, we will do it,” he added.