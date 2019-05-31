Kogi PDP Accuses State Govt, Police of Shielding Political Thugs

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the state government of preventing the arrest of suspects connected with shootings in Yagba West Local Government Area during the governorships/house of assembly elections.

The PDP in a statement signed by Bode Ogunmola, alleged that the suspect, Mr. Segun Olu, who was arrested on election day in Egbe with a pistol by the police, confessed to the crime and named 10 other suspects that carried out the shooting and mayhem along with him in his statement.

According to him, the suspect confessed that he and others were engaged by Yagba LGA administrator, and that firearms were brought from Lokoja and given out to them by agents of the state government led by the administrator.

The PDP alleged that when officers from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Abuja office were on their way to Yagba West with Olu to identify other culprits, they were prevented from fulfilling their mission, alleging that overtures were made to the SARs operatives at Isanlu by the administrator to abandon their journey.

The PDP lamented that till date, the rest of the culprits are walking about freely, enjoying protection from the state government.

The PDP called on the Inspector General of Police to effect the arrest of the culprits, pointing out that failure to do so would cast a negative aspersion on the Nigerian Police and their neutrality in Kogi State.

The PDP called on the IGP to be aware of the action aimed at preventing the arrest of suspects who masterminded the shootings during the last elections, insisting that nobody should be above the Law.

But in his reaction, the Director General, Media and publicity, to the state government, Kingsley Fanwo, said criminal cases are handled by the Police and other law enforcement agencies.

The state government, he added doesn’t interfere in such issues, saying they are serious about the fight against criminality.

“This government will never shield any culprit from facing justice,” he added.