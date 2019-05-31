Children’s Day: Alex Unusual, English Manner Nigeria Train Kids on Etiquette

Mary Nnah

In commemoration of this year’s Children’s Day celebration, media personality and former Big Brother Nigeria finalist, Alex Asogwa popularly known as Alex Unusual partnered The English Manner Nigeria to host a Children’s Etiquette Training in Lekki, Lagos.

Designed as a one day event, the etiquette training held in two batches on May 27 and 29 for children between the ages of 5 and 13-years.

Speaking on why she chose to partner The English Manner Nigeria to host a Children’s Etiquette Training, Alex who has always demonstrated her love for kids, revealed that in the course of her etiquette class with the English Manner Nigeria some time back, she saw a good number of children the organisation had trained and it dawned on her that so many kids needed the class.

“I know it’ll be nice to contribute positively to the proper upbringing of these kids and give them an opportunity to learn what I learnt especially at their young age.

“Children are adorable angels and the purest of hearts. They deserve all the attention they can get as they grow because they are quick to grasp, they have the sharpest brains and are open to learning” she said.

“Living in a world where first impression, character and charisma almost defines a person, I’m very passionate about instilling the right values in children because it pays and will definitely be of great use to this country and the world at large, now and in the future” Alex noted further.

The English Manner Nigeria, operating under the franchise of The English Manner UK, and the umbrella of The Etiquette Connection, is an international training company offering tutoring in interpersonal, social and business skills, international business diplomacy, cross cultural integration and protocol, household management and cultural tours in Europe, UK, and Asia for a diverse and discerning clientele of high net worth international clients.

Children who attended the event learnt about leadership, deportment, problem solving skills, dining etiquette, public speaking and more.

According to the planning team, the one-day training at the English Manner Nigeria originally costs N15, 000 but had to be heavily subsidised to N2,500 to give more children the opportunity to attend the event, which turned out to be an unforgettable experience. Aside from being trained by the best of trainers, the kids were treated to a scrumptious three-course meal at the event.