Adamawa Gov Swears in New SSG

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Governor of Adamawa State, Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has announced the appointment of Bashir Ahmed as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and also appointed Mr. Solomon Kumangar as his Chief Press Secretary.

The swearing-in took place at about 11.30 a.m. yesterday at the Government House, Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The governor said the appointment was done based on merit and wider consultations.

He appealed to them to work assiduously for the benefits of Adamawa people and to be honest and transparent in dispensing their duties.

Ahmed was former commissioner for works and housing in 2014, when Fintiri held sway as the acting governor of the state for three months.

The newly sworn-in SSG appreciated the governor for finding him worthy of the position.

He promised he will not disappoint the governor and the people of the state but he will do his best to dispense his duties with the fear of God and will be fair to all.