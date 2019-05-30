Startimes to Beam 2019 African Freestyle Football Championships to over 20m Viewers

Startimes, media partner to the 2019 African Freestyle Football Championships, is to transmit the competition to over 20 million viewers, the company said on Thursday in Lagos.

The Public Relation Manager, Kunmi Balogun, made the revelation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Balogun said that there were about eight million viewers of the last edition in 2018, hence, the organisation hoped to surpass the past record owing to the increase in its subscription.

“Just like last year, when we had a phenomenal viewers on our channel for the African Freestyle Football Championships, we are expecting more than that this year.

“It will be more exciting because just last year, we had eight million viewers worldwide, even surpassed the Bundesliga match that was taking place simultaneously.

“This year, we should be able to surpass that record to 20 million viewers as the broadcast will be beamed on our channels, and right now, we have about 15 million downloads on the Apps.

“These are the active users of our Apps. We have many subscribers that enjoy our sport contents,’’ he said.

Balogun said that freestyle football had been more creative which should be used as a means of empowering the youth.

“Freestyle involves a lot of creativity, this should propel us to do more for those that have engaged in it by bringing them to limelight.

“We can also harness it as a means of empowerment of our jobless youths and also encourage more female participation in the sport as well,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the 2019 African Freestyle Football Championships will be held from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos Island.