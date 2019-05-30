NACA, Others Empower Women, Girls to Curb HIV Prevalence

Martins Ifijeh

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) in collaboration with the Association of Women Living with HIV in Nigeria (ASWHIN) and Tosin Alibaba Memorial Fund has empowered 50 young women and girls in Lagos as part of plans to reduce the spread of the Human Immuno Virus in Nigeria.

Speaking during the presentation of empowerment packs to the beneficiaries in Lagos recently, the Acting Director General, NACA, Dr. Kayode Ogungbemi, said the agency was targeting females because the recent study done by NACA has shown that young women and girls are more prone to HIV infection, hence the need to make them economically independent so they can make choices themselves.

He said: “We have come to understand that without empowering them economically, it will be difficult to address HIV epidemic in the country. Evidence has shown that one of the major drivers of gender inequality and HIV especially amongst females is poverty and financial dependency.

“The findings from the recently conducted Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) indicate almost double the number of males is females living with HIV. That is 1.9 per cent females and 1.1 per cent males while the national prevalence is 1.5 per cent.

“The study estimated about 1.9 million people are living with HIV in Nigeria. 75 percent of persons with HIV are between the reproductive and working ages of 15 and 49 years. Poverty is recognised as one of the drivers of the HIV epidemic in Nigeria, and evidence suggests that economic empowerment as a social protection strategy can improve the response and coping strategies of people infected with and affected by HIV and AIDS.

“Economic empowerment opportunities could also reduce women’s financial dependence which predisposes them to gender based violence, sexually risky behaviour and HIV infection.”

He explained that the empowerment strategy was equally important in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of leaving no one behind, adding that gender-related interventions were potent tools for breaking the inter-generational cycle of poverty, particularly for disadvantaged women and girl children.

He said the empowerment will focus on provision of livelihood training/ skills acquisition programmes for fifty vulnerable and indigent young women and girls including women and girls living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

On her part, the Deputy Director, Gender, Human Rights and Care Support Service, NACA, Dr. Yinka Falola-Anoemuah said the goal of the initiative was to economically empower 50 young vulnerable women and girls in Lagos State including living with HIV & AIDS and those affected/vulnerable to HIV&AIDS through the transfer of economic empowerment and livelihood skills and opportunities.

She said: “The objective is to promote entrepreneurships and income generation through acquisition of skills and provision of startup kits to selected HIV vulnerable women and girls in Lagos.

“It is also to provide linkages for other relevant and available services with the communities for HIV vulnerable women and girls in Lagos, as well as to contribute towards achieving gender equality in the national HIV and AIDS response.”

The Chairman, Tosin Alibaba Memorial Fund, Senator Dipo Odujirin said the programme would help in reducing the prevalence of HIV and AIDS in the country.