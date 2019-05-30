Gunmen Kidnap Katsina Poly Lecturer

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a lecturer with the Hassan Usman Polytechnic Katsina, Mr. Bello Abdullahi Birchi.

Birchi, who was kidnapped at his residence in Birchi, Kurfi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, is a lecturer at the institution’s Department of Technical Education.

The gunmen numbering about five invaded the victim’s residence on Wednesday night on motorcycles andthe whisked him away to unknown destination.

Confirming the development to THISDAY on Thursday in a telephone interview, the Katsina State Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Dr Sabi’u Abdullahi Ya’u, said the union had since informed security agencies of the incident.

According to him, “Bello Abdullahi Birchi was kidnapped at his residence in Birchi, Kurfi local government yesterday (Wednesday) night. The gunmen went to the village on motorcycles.

“Immediately after the incident was reported to me, I called an emergency meeting with my excos and we quickly met the management of the institution and reported the sad development to security agencies.

“The kidnappers dropped a phone number but we were advised by security personnel not to call the number immediately. They said we should allow them to carryout investigation. So, we have not called the number”.

The ASUP chairman who described the security situation of the state as deteriorating, added: “Honestly speaking, people of Katsina state are no longer safe, we need federal government intervention in order to address this menace”.

He said that the bandits and kidnappers terrorising the state had informants, which he said were giving them information on the movement of persons and what they had.

Dr. Ya’u called on federal government to deploy army and other security personnel to Rugu Forest to dislodge the criminals and make sure that those kidnapped were not taken to the deadly forest.