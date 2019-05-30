Ganduje Re-appoints SSG, Accountant General

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has re-appointed the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, and the Accountant-General, Shehu Mu’azu, to work with him in his second term in office.

According to a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr. Abba Anwar, and made available to THISDAY in Kano, Ganduje commended them for their hard work.

He urged them to work harder and make the new administration better than the first one.

Prior to the inauguration, all political appointments were terminated with the exception of tenure-based appointments, with the government saying that their fate would be determined by the laws governing the operations of affected agencies and departments.