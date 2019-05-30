Firm Unveils New Features on IT Solution

Emma Okonji

ManageEngine, an information technology (IT) management company, in partnership with Tranter IT, has unveiled new features on its ServiceDesk Plus solution.

The new features were unveiled at an annual workshop in Lagos recently.

The solution, Service Desk Plus is built on information technology infrastructure (ITIL) version 4.0 framework and information security management system (ISMS).

The solution, according to the firm, was designed to deliver top of the range automated helpdesk services to enterprise organisations.

Speaking about the objectives of the solution, the CEO, Tranter IT, Mr. Lanre Ayoola, said they would help organisations deliver business objectives through low-cost and optimised IT services.

“The IT service desk in any organisation is intended to be a primary point of engagement between the IT department and the organisation. It is the single point of contact (SPOC) between the service provider and users for day-to-day activities. ServiceDesk Plus provides great visibility and central control in dealing with IT issues to ensure that businesses suffer the least possible downtime drastically improving the productivity of the entire organisation. ServiceDesk Plus can be deployed on cloud and on-premise,” Ayoola said.

Chief Evangelist for ManageEngine Suite of solutions, Karthik Ananda Rao, said: “ServiceDesk Plus integrates with other ManageEngine solutions such as Desktop Central, Asset Explorer, AD360, Self Service, among others.

“Over 150 built in reports and analytics help organisations make informed decisions. The advanced integrations in ManageEngine solutions allow for quick access the service desk’s key performance indicators without writing complex database queries all from one console.”

“The new Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature of the cloud version of ServiceDesk Plus is Zia, a customised virtual support agent, which can be the first point of contact for the service desk. Zia helps perform simple service desk activities and fetch information, so customers do not have to rely on a technician, essentially allowing the user access to the needed information to solve their own IT issues where needed,” Rao said.