Ericsson Joins Forces to Drive 5G Technology Globally

Emma Okonji

In order to highlight the new age of 5G technology, Ericsson is joining forces with thought-leading tech profiles in a film that pays homage to connectivity and the innovation it sparks.

To fit the theme of being seamlessly connected, the ambitious 90-second cinematic has been shot in a single fast-paced take.

The film features Haben Girma, the first ever Deafblind Harvard Law School graduate, in a driverless car; gaming pioneer AtomicMari inside her own immersive gaming universe; singer-songwriter KIDDO; Paris Saint-Germain footballer Nadia Nadim; and scientist Danica Kragic remote-operating a pair of robotic arms.

Vice President and Head of Ericsson Research, Magnus Frodigh, said the scenes of the film would offer a glimpse of what 5G has in store for the future.

“We are on the verge of making these technologies a reality, which will revolutionize our lives in ways we can’t imagine yet. With connectivity being an increasingly natural part of society, we want to show how it will enable innovation to thrive – while highlighting people who inspire us to push our limits,” Frodigh said.

Seven additional films dig deeper into each setting, inviting the viewer to go “behind the scenes” of each innovation and explore the technologies enabling them. The films touch on everything from IoT to mobile gaming, connected vehicles and remote robotics.

Haben Girma, the internationally acclaimed disability rights advocate who opens the film, says connectivity can revolutionise accessibility in the tech industry – particularly in terms of mobility.

“Imagine a future where a deafblind person can control a car. Technology designed with access in mind will advance equal opportunities for people with disabilities, increasing our ability to work, study and travel with ease and freedom. It can drive growth, improve the experience for disabled and non-disabled consumers, and spark new innovation. If we plan for it, tech will create a barrier-free future,” Girma said.