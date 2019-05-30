ATCON Holds 5th Telecoms Regulator’s Forum

Emma Okonji

The National Executive Council of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) led by its President, Mr. Olusola Teniola, has announced the 5th edition of Telecom Executives and Regulators Forum, which is one of its flagship events, scheduled to hold in Lagos in July this year.

The Association is of the opinion that today’s telecom and ICT sector in Nigeria is built on continuous strategic engagements amongst all players in the sector and the projected growth can only be realized if these engagements continue.

ATCON is providing the platform for the purpose of accelerating and harnessing the changes that are taking place in the industry in order to grow the industry for all its teeming members who have made huge investments in the Nigerian telecom and ICT sector. The forum is set to discuss and proffer lasting solutions to the following topical industry issues; Formulation of Policy and Regulation for Over the Top Technologies (OTTs): Challenges and Prospects; Funding Telecoms Investment in Nigeria; Eradication of the influx of cloned and fake phones and other telecoms devices in Nigeria; Regulation and Policies on Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity threats in Nigeria

“Change is inevitable, and the truth is that our industry is changing on daily basis and it is being disrupted by new technological innovations and for our members to stay afloat and remain players in the industry, new business models must be evolved by our members but regulation and policies also need to be reviewed, fine tuned and strengthened so that all and sundry can remain in business,” the organisers said.

The business thought leaders in the Nigeria telecom and ICT sector have been invited to address the issues, the organisers added. Some of the key industry players invited as speakers include the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta; and the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, who will deliver keynote address.

ATCON firmly believes that the platform will provide a great opportunity for all critical stakeholders in the industry to leverage on rare opportunities that the conference will offer, to share their views, contribute their expertise and experiences in discussion about best practices in the telecoms industry.