Advocaat targets bronze in third place clash with LSMJ

2016 champions of the BOA Lawyers’ Football Tournament, Falana & Falana is aiming to return to winning ways again as the law firm takes on Africa Law Practice/ SPA Ajibade in the final of the 2019 edition on Sunday.

Olisa Agbakoba Legal last year ended Falana’s domination of the tournament in the last four editions. It also ended Falana’s quest to win the tournament four consecutive times. However, the defending champion failed to make it to this year’s final after falling to Advocaat in the quarter-final stage.

While ALP/ SPA Ajibade defeated OAL conquerors Advocaat in the semis to get to the final, Falana defeated Lagos State Ministry of Justice (LSMJ) 4-3 in penalty shoot out to get here.

Despite Falana’s experience in the tournament, ALP/SPA Ajibade is not likely to be an easy prey in Sunday’s final as they also seek to win their first title of the football tournament named after Bankole Olumide Aluko, a founding partner of the law firm of Aluko & Oyebode who died 17 years ago.

In the third place match before the final game, LSMJ will take on Advocaat for the bronze.

Advocaat created the biggest upset of this edition. The law first’s giant killing spree ended OAL quest to defend the crown the won last year. Except lethargy sets in, Advocaat may well walk away from the Astroturf 2000 venue of the BOA Lawyers’ Football Tournament with the consolatory bronze. That however did not mean LSMJ will not put up any fight.

According to the organisers of the competition, the closing ceremony will commence at 3:00 p.m., but all the teams are expected to be at the venue at least one hour before the third place match.