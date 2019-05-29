Makinde, Deputy Take Oath of Office in Oyo

By Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The new Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, and his deputy, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan, have been sworn in at a ceremony held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke Ado, Ibadan.

The duo took the oath of office administered by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Munta Abimbola.

Makinde, who was flanked by his wife, Omini, and three children took the oath of office at exactly 12.17 pm, while Olaniyan took the oath at exactly 11.57 am.

Present at the event included former Governors of Ekiti, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, Osun, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and Oyo, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Others are the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji; Afenifere chieftains, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Olu Falae, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Senator Hosea Agboola, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, Chief Jumoke Akinjide, and Chief Michael Koleoso, among others.