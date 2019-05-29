Heavy Security as Niger Governor Takes Oath of Office

There was heavy security presence at the Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, Minna, venue of the inauguration of Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello as Niger State governor on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores of security personnel, manning the entrance of the conference hall prevent teaming residents from entering the hall.

NAN also reports that security personnel comprising policemen , State Security Service and officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were seen manning strategic positions around the venue.

Some of the law enforcement officers were seen standing by Armoured Personnel Carriers(APCs) and vans that dotted the streets around the venue.

Those coming into Legbo Kutigi International conference centre for the inauguration were subjected to thorough search by security personnel.

Alhaji Lukman Abubakar, a resident told NAN at the venue that the attitude of overzealous security personnel to traditional rulers and party chieftains was unbecoming .

“How can you deny royal fathers, permanent secretaries as well as party leaders access into the hall?

” Why did they extend invitations in the first place ? Why should our royal fathers be subjected to humiliation in the name of entering the hall?

This ceremony should have taken place in a bigger public place where it would accommodate teeming supporters,” he said.

Hajiya Rabi Musa, from Rafi Local Government Area, said that the attitude of security personnel at the gate of the conference hall was unbecoming.

She said such ceremony should have taken place in the stadium to accommodate all residents. (NAN)