Fintiri Takes Oath of Office in Adamawa

By Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Governor-elect Hon, Ahmadu Umaru Finitiri, and his deputy, Chief Serth Crowder, have just been sworn-in by Chief of the state Justice Ishaya Banu

The swearing-in took place at about 11:20am on Wednesday at Mahmood Ribadu square where the new governor and his deputy took oath of office before an unprecedented crowd who graced the swearing-in ceremony.

Prominent among dignitaries at the ceremony were former Governor Boni Haruna, former Governor,Bala Jemes Nggilari and traditional rulers, High Court judges, Permanent Secretaries, among others.