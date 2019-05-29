Buhari Arrives Eagle Square for Inauguration

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the Eagle Square venue of swearing in ceremony for a second term in office.

The president, whose convoy entered the Eagle Square at 10.03 am was accompanied by his wife, Aisha.

He arrived to the waiting hands of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria and service chiefs.

After exchanging pleasantries with the dignitaries while walking on the red carpet, the National Anthem was rendered, followed immediately by a Muslim prayer.

Details later…