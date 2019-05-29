Army General Asks Buhari to Probe Recovered $2.1bn Malabu Loot

Alex Enumah in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to constitute a high-powered probe panel into the disappearance of a whopping sum of $2.1 billion allegedly recovered in an Abuja residence said to belong to a former public officer.

The huge sum was reportedly recovered in NNPC Housing Estate, Area 11, Abuja, is believed to have link with the Malabu Oil Deal.

An anti-corruption crusader, General Adamu Yusuf (rtd), made the call yesterday at a press conference on the state of the nation as it relates to the ongoing war against corruption by the presidency.

General Yusuf at the conference, in Abuja, told journalists that information of the loot starched in the house was leaked by a lady whistle blower.

“I got information that a lump sum of foreign currency and gold bars were housed at NNPC quarters, Abuja.

“ We recovered Gold Bars and the lump sum of $2.1 billion in the said house. In fact, the operation was successful,’’ he said.

Yusuf said that all efforts by him and other whistle blowers to locate the whereabouts of the money have been unsuccessful.

In a petition dated September 4, 2018 to the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the federation, Abubakar Malami, obtained by our correspondent, the general demanded a full scale probe into the disappearance of the said loot.

Besides, the Army General said he had petitioned the Presidential Investigation Panel for the recovery of public property and that the panel headed by Okoi Obla had carried out a successful investigation into the matter.

Yusuf also called on Buhari not to allow the matter to be swept under the carpet, saying the huge amount can fund some developmental projects that can make life more meaningful to Nigerians.