Wives of Naval Officers Urge Personnel to Write Will

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The National President of the Naval Officers Wives’ Association (NOWA), Mrs. Theresa Ibas, yesterday, charged officers of the Nigerian Navy (NN) to write their will and continually check their health status for physical and mental fitness.

Ibas made this known while speaking to journalists at a one-day seminar on health and the importance of making a will.

At the seminar which was part of activities lined up for the 63rd anniversary of the NN, she stressed that since health is life, it was imperative personnel take care of their health.

On the issue of officers writing a will, she said: “When death comes, because it is inevitable, the woman who is left behind to cater for the children finds it difficult to cope with the problems left behind.

“So I will advise everybody to write a will because that will help. Nobody prays for death but it can come anytime.”

Earlier in her welcome address, she said that NOWA was committed to actively raising the quality of life of the naval family, as well as strengthening family ties.

“It is in this regard that we have carefully considered the need to organise a seminar such as this to further remind us of our commitments to our own health and our families.

“These seminar topics are contemporary and relevant to our society. The topic on health is therefore, aimed at encouraging us to take personal responsibilities and be partners in our own health,” she said.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas, also advised officers to regularly go for health -check up to be fit physically and mentally.

Ibas who was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, also advised personnel to ensure they write their will on time for the sake of their families.