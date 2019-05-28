EM-ONE to Design, Install a 1.52 MW/2.26KWh Solar Microgrid System

Ugo Aliogo

EM-ONE Energy Solutions has signed a contract with the Federal Ministry of Power Works and Housing to design and install a 1.52 MWp solar plant with a battery storage capacity of 2.26 MWh.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY by the company recently, it was noted that the solar power plant would be mounted on carport and rooftop canopies.

The statement also noted that the solar plant would generate 2.45 GWh of energy annually; reducing the ministry’s energy dependence on non-renewable power source by 71% and reducing CO2 generation by 2,600 tonnes.

The statement added that the solution provided by the company is a fully integrated and scalable solution which can be increased in capacity as demand increases.

According to the statement: “EM-ONE will also complete an electrical retrofit on four office buildings within the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing headquarters for energy efficiency upgrades. The retrofit will replace old electrical appliances and connections with energy efficient ones – reducing the complex’s consumption by 40%.

“The system will use a combination of tier-1 technologies who have partnered with EM-ONE to work closely on this flagship projects’ delivery. The advanced microgrid and energy storage system (ESS) for this project is provided by US firm Tesla, while the energy efficiency components are provided by Schneider Electric.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, said the project would be the first of Nigeria’s Federal Government office complexes to use renewable energy as their primary power source.

He added: “Once completed, the system will save millions of naira every year on a cleaner and more reliable power supply. This forms part of the federal government’s commitment to renewable energy and mini grid policy.”

The CEO, EM-ONE, Mir Islam, in the statement said: “This is an exciting project for EM-ONE, we have a vision of making Nigeria an energy surplus country by developing self-sustaining energy producers that not only generate electricity for their own consumption but also export additional energy to the national grid. We are looking forward to working with the federal ministry and our valued technology partners on this pioneering project.”