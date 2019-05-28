Civil Society Groups Seek Support for Digital Switch Over 

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Lagos State on Sunday said that the Digital Switch Over (DSO) of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) must not stop despite all the forces that were working against the project.

The coalition made the call at a news conference held at their secretariat in Ijaiye area of Lagos titled “The Controversy Rocking NBC and DSO Implementation Setback in Nigeria.”

Speaking for the coalition, Mr Alex Omotehinse, who co-signed the speech with others said that DSO project must not be stalled by selfish agenda.

The speech was jointly signed by leaders of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) and Centre for Human Rights Advocacy (CHRA) amongst others.

According to Omotehinse, as a pro-development civil group determined to ensure sustainable growth and the success of anti-corruption crusade, the group was concerned about the lingering crisis rocking NBC and DSO implementation.

“The DSO of NBC must not be stopped, the switch over should not be stalled irrespective of all forces, the project must continue. Forces against this project are political.

“What we notice is that there are some influential personalities who are hell bent on stopping the whole process. So many forces are waging war against the success of the DSO.

“As Civil Society Organisations that represented the generality of Nigerian people, we felt we should rise up because of the benefits acruable from the project to the national growth and development.

“These benefits are huge, talk of job creations, easy access to viewings and information at affordable charges per annum. It will create bulk of work to the generality of all Nigerians,” he said.