Saraki, Bauchi Governor Mourn Lame

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, has condoled with the family and people of Bauchi State over the death of one-time Minister of Police Affairs, Mr. Ibrahim Lame.

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has also expressed sadness over the death of Lame, whom he described as a patriot.

According to the Press Secretary to the governor, Abubakar Al-Sadique, the governor who attended the funeral prayer of the deceased in Abuja, prayed Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“I was in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria with Ibrahim Yakubu Lame, and had had the opportunity of working with him. We will miss him and will remember him for expressing his views on matters of nation building. May Allah forgive his shortcomings,” the governor was quoted to have said.

Saraki in a statement yesterday by his media adviser, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the late Lame as not only a patriotic Nigerian but an astute educationist and parliamentarian who played leading roles in the socio-political development of the country.

“Senator Lame was a man of many parts. He rose from humble beginning into national limelight. His contributions to the upliftment of the nation’s education, party politics and the Nigeria Police remain legendary. We shall all miss him,” Saraki stated.

According to him, the Bauchi-born politician would be remembered for his humility, hard work and philanthropy.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased and the government and people of Bauchi State over the painful and irreparable loss.

Saraki prayed that the Almighty Allah grant the deceased a place among the righteous in Aljannah firdaus and his loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Bauchi All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain passed on exactly 4.10 a.m. yesterday morning in a Turkish Hospital, Abuja.

Lame was a former senator from Bauchi South, Special Adviser on Drugs and Financial Crimes during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime, and a former Bauchi APC gubernatorial aspirant, 2019 and a (former Santurakin Bauchi) a traditional title.

Born in 1953 and educated at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Ohio University, USA, Lame has contested the APC primaries in the build-up to 2019 elections and lost to the outgoing Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.

Lame was appointed Special Adviser to President Obasanjo on Narcotics and Financial crime and served as minister of police affairs during the late Umar Musa Yar’adua’s presidency.