Institute to Reward Corporate Leaders

The African Institute for Leadership Excellence is set to hold this year’s edition of The African Corporate Leadership Excellence Prize, on the 31st of May.

This year’s prize tagged “Reinventing Corporate Leadership Excellence” is aimed at bringing together ideas and strategies for total reinventing of corporate leadership excellence.

Over the years, Africa has experienced significant economic growth that has not only put in the spotlight, but has also made it attract foreign direct investment like ever before.

The African new growth factor had been attributed to the leadership excellence of some select African corporate organisations that have demonstrated uncommon initiative in the African commercial space, and have made substantial impact in the development of Africa’s economy.

By the foregoing, the organisers of the award would spotlight key industry leaders who would further deliver outstanding contributions to the development of the continent. This edition of the award would witness the presence of special guests such as Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Developmet Bank; Moussa-Faki Mahamat, Chairman of the AU Commission; Dr. Ibrahim Mayaki, CEO NEPAD Agency; Mr. Strive Masiyiwa, Chairman of Econet, among others.

The event would be held in Lagos.