FG Seeks NSC, NPA Support to Clear Apapa

Eromosele Abiodun



The Chairman, Presidential Task Force on Apapa gridlock, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has called on the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to assist in the implementation of the Presidential Order issued for trucks to vacate ports’ access roads within 72 hours.

Osinbajo, who made the call in a meeting held at the NSC’s Headquarters, in Lagos was represented by Mr. Kayode Opeifa.



He maintained that the task force was set up by the presidency to proffer lasting solution to the perennial traffic in Apapa and its environs within two weeks.

According to him, the new directive mandates the immediate removal of all trucks from ports access roads in which the Nigerian Shippers’ Council and Nigerian Ports Authority are key agencies that would assist the realisation and urged NSC and NPA to rally round the task force.



He also expressed readiness to engage the law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with the federal government’s directive.

His Words: “Any truck driver that violate the Presidential’ Order will face the music.”

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Mr. Hassan Bello expressed the agency’s readiness to give the task force the necessary assistance that would see to the realisation of their mandate.

Bello, who was represented by the Director, Legal Services of the Council, Mr. Samuel Vongtau, expressed optimism that the aspiration of the committee would address anomalies that characterise Apapa ports’ access roads.



Also speaking, the Director, Inland Transport Services (DITS), Mr. Akintunde Makinde, said the federal government has commenced moves to engage rail for the movement of containers to hinterland which would assist to address the ports’ congestion.

The meeting was attended by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Government, National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Presidential Enabling Business Council (PEBEC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) and Apapa GRA Residents Association.