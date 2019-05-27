Fayemi Won’t Shut Doors against Political Opponents, Says Dep Gov

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, has promised that last Friday’s Supreme Court verdict, which validated Governor Kayode Fayemi’s election won’t make the governor shut his doors against those perceived as members of the opposition figures in the state.

Describing the triumph as a “victory for all Ekiti people,” Egbeyemi said nobody will be alienated under the leadership of his principal.

Egbeyemi also said the emergence of Fayemi as the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Chairman is an opportunity to attract more federal presence to Ekiti.

He called on the people in the state, especially politicians across political parties, to join hands with Fayemi in taking the state to an enviable height.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, the deputy governor urged politicians who were still aggrieved with Fayemi’s victory to sheathe their swords saying “politics of bitterness would not take the state to enviable position.” The deputy governor said Fayemi was ready to welcome ideas that could make the state attain a pride of place in the comity of states in Nigeria.

The Supreme Court victory, according to him, would afford the APC-led administration in the state an opportunity to sustain its priority to workers welfare, delivering dividend of democracy to masses, as well as security of lives and property.

Speaking on the NGF election, Egbeyemi said Fayemi will use his wealth of experience to integrate the forum and to foster unity among the various ethnic nationalities as represented by the 36 states.

Egbeyemi said Fayemi had what it takes to turn around the fortune of the state by using his wealth of experience to attract investors and meaningful economy.

He said: “The governor will facilitate the extension of railway lines to the state and this will improve sales of our agric products.

“Even the cargo airport will soon be sited here and this will boost economic activities and these facilities will open Ekiti to windows of opportunities.”

He also hailed the support of the wife of the Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi for meaningful contribution to governance in terms of empowerment to women, students and vulnerable

children.

The deputy governor observed that the good works had earned the Ekiti First Lady several laurels in Nigeria and Africa.