Buhari Signs 2019 Budget

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja signed the 2019 budget into law.

The president, who signed the budget in the State House, said the budget of N8.916 billion passed by the National Assembly was N90 billion higher than the N8.826 billion proposal he presented on December 19, 2018.

According to him, the National Assembly members reduced some of the proposals he presented and increased others, adding that they also introduced fresh allocations.

The president, who said the adjustment would make the implementation of the budget difficult, added that he would engage the leadership of the ninth National Assembly to review the adjustments when it resumes.

Details later…