Appeal Court Reserves Judgment on 21 New Ibadan Obas

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan has reserved judgment on an appeal filed by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State against the judgment of a lower court that declared null and void, the crowing and coronation of 21 new obas in Ibadanland.

The three-man panel headed by Justice Nonyerem Okoronkwo on Monday reserved judgment on the case after listening to arguments of the parties in the appeal.

The panel, which had Justice A. Talba and Justice F. Ojo as members, informed the parties that the judgment date would be communicated to them later.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Olajumoke Aiki of the Oyo State High Court had on Jan. 20, 2018, nullified the composition of a committee of inquiry set up by Ajimobi to review the 1957 Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration and its recommendation on crowning of 21 new Obas in Ibadanland.

The recommendation of the committee led to the appointment of 21 new kings comprising eight members of the Olubadan-in-Council elevated from high chiefs to beaded crown-wearing monarchs while the remaining 13 are village heads (baales) promoted to coronet-wearing Obas.

NAN reports that Sen. Rashidi Ladoja, who is also the Osi Olubadan of Ibadan, is the respondent in the appeal.

Earlier, Ajimobi’s counsel, Mr Yusuf Ali (SAN), told the court that the governor had the power to set up the committee, review the chieftaincy law of the state, and ensure crowning and coronation of the 21 new obas in Ibadanland.

Ali urged the court to allow the appeal and set aside the judgment of the lower court.

However, Ladoja’s counsel, Mr Sanyaolu Akinyele, urged the appeal court to uphold the judgment of the lower court and dismiss the appeal. (NAN)