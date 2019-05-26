Katsina APGA Elects New Officials

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Katsina State, has elected new members of the State Working Committees that will spearhead the affairs of the party for the next four years.

At the congress conducted on Friday and attended by virtually all APGA stalwarts and election umpires in the state, Alhaji Lawal Barmo emerged the state chairman of the party.

Other officials elected at the congress are Mohammed Saulawa, who emerged as the party’s deputy chairman; Habibu Madami, secretary; Lawal Mani, treasurer, while the post of organizing secretary went to Umar Yahaya.

After the congress, Barmo promised to work toward repositioning the party and uniting members to reclaim its past glory in the state and at the country at large.

He commended delegates for the confidence reposed in the new executive members while promising to give them the opportunity to contribute for the development and success of the party come 2023 general election.

According to him, we have conducted our state congress and you have graciously elected me and my colleagues to lead the party. We shall work for the success of the party in the next general election in line with the party’s constitution.

Barmo assured that he would not betray members of the party, urging them “to abide by the constitution of our great party and also allow for level playing for all members.”

Also at the congress, the party’s National Financial Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Garba, tasked the newly elected officials to rejig APGA in the state and carry everyone along irrespective of religious or tribal affiliations.

He lauded the representatives of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Katsina Independent Electoral Commission for their efforts of ensuring that the party conducts its congress within the ambit of the electoral Act.