Gov Abubakar Mourns Lame

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi state Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, has condoled with the family and people of Bauchi state over the death of former minister of Police Affairs, Dr Ibrahim Lame.

According to Abubakar Al-Sadique, press secretary to Governor Abubakar, the governor who attended the funeral prayer of the deceased in Abuja prayed Allah to grant him eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“I was in Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with Dr Ibrahim Yakubu Lame, and had opportunity of working with him. We miss Dr Lame and will remember him for expressing his views on matters of nation building. May Allah forgive his shortcomings,” Gov Abubakar added.