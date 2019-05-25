VSF Impacts 26,000 People in Northeast through Agriculture

Michael Olugbode, inMaiduguri



Victims Support Fund (VSF) is planning to impact 26,000 persons in the troubled Northeast with its rain-fed intervention.

The Fund under this scheme has slated 4,000 households affected by Boko Haram in three most devastated states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

Speaking during the inauguration of the scheme in Garbula, Biu local government area of Borno State, the Executive Director of VSF, Prof. Sunday Ochoche said the scheme was in continuation of the implementation of its 2019 programmes targeted at restoring livelihood to victims of insurgency.

He added that the scheme was aimed at improving food security, and empower the beneficiaries to have a source of livelihood in order to reduce dependence on charity for survival.

He disclosed that the scheme was targeting 4,000 households across the three states most affected by Boko Haram insurgency, Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, and will indirectly impact an estimated 26,000 persons.

Ochoche noted that many people had been identified and selected to benefit from the programme, disclosing that farming inputs to be distributed include mini tractors, improved seeds (rice, cowpea, maize) liquid fertilizers, knapsack sprayers, herbicides and pesticides.

He also revealed that agricultural advisory services would be provided for the farmers to administer support and guidance in order to ensure maximum yield.

Ochoche noted that Victims Support Fund had been implementing various interventions in the Northeast, including the promotion of education for children through the provision of learning materials, introduction of foster care programmes for orphaned children, provision of psychosocial support for women and children, economic empowerment for women, strengthening health systems to cater for the medical needs of victims, reconstruction of public buildings and peace building advocacy.