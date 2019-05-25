Timaya Inspires with ‘I Can’t Kill Myself’

Enitimi Alfred Odom, popularly called Timaya, is up in cloud nine in his new video, I Can’t Kill Myself’. Omolabake Fasogbon writes that his latest piece is compelling and inspiring

At a period when the reality of suicide is intensely glaring in the country, Timaya’s video, ‘I Can’t Kill Myself’ might just be a softer way of discouraging the act that seems to be gaining traction lately.

The video was released shortly after the Dem Mama record boss wowed his fans in Germany, where he performed one of the ‘Chulo Vibes’ sensations ‘Stoopid’.

The richly packaged video pictured the Afro pop master, in a showy and scented environment displaying wealth and affluence without apology, a lifestyle that actually true of him off the stage.

In the clip which was partly set in a private jet, the Plantain Boy crooner is simply saying that life is not worth the worries, rather, it should be enjoyed without reservation, regardless of criticisms and difficult situations.

Timaya conveyed his thoughts in combination of his native dialect and a more simplified unofficial pidgin language to connect better with his fans.

Directed by Prior Gold Pictures, “I Can’t Kill Myself” is from Timaya’s trending extended play “Chulo Vibes”, the studio album that files in nine hit tracks, including, Balance, the Mood, Pull up, Akuna, Number One, Obrigado and Happy Stoopid.

The work is Timaya’s seventh studio album and was released early February this year, just about five years after the dropped his sixth album, ‘Epiphany’.

The album, so full of vibes as the names implies, covers popular music genres which was not a deviation from the singer’s musical trademark, thus ,still keeps him on track with his audience.

The album also featured guest appearances like Burna Boy, Tanzanian singer, Alikiba, and Trinidad and Tobago dancehall star, Machel Montano, which combined to help raise the profile.

On the collaborations, he said: “The choice of artistes is premised on the fact they are from the three major black regions of the world currently influencing music, fostering the spirit of unity and inclusion”

Although, the 42 year – old music producer hails from the South -South region of Nigeria, specifically, which he is always happy boasting about in his music, his works has transcended the shore of Africa. As a matter of fact, it is bringing more recognition to the black race.

Raised from a very humble background, Timaya’s status took a positive turn once he delivered his popular anthem, ‘Dem Mama’, and ever since, he has continued to storm the airwaves with hit after hit, almost on a yearly basis, not until in 2014 that he took a break for five years.

His works has earned him consistent recognitions both locally and on the international scene which till date, he has four headies awards and one Nigerian music award in his honour, amidst other numerous mouthwatering nominations.

Not just that the father of two is excellent at his craft, he is equally not doing badly as a family man. That he does not believe in marriage does not make him neglect his manly responsibilities to his baby mamas and daughters.

He once said of how fatherhood has shaped his life thus: “Fatherhood has taught me a lot about love and patience. Fatherhood has not deprived me of anything; it has been one of my biggest blessings.”