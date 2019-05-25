Oyetola’s Has Renews Hope for Economic Prosperity, Says Primate

The leadership of the African Church has commended the administration of Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, for its commitment to the welfare of the people

The leadership of the Church said the good work of Oyetola’s administration had renewed the people’s hope for economic prosperity.

The Primate-elect of the African Church, Most Reverend Julius Abbe gave the commendation during a visit by the church leaders to the Governor in his office in Osogbo.

The clerics were received on behalf of the governor by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi.

Secretary to the State Goverment, Prince Wole Oyebamiji and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Charles Akinola, were on the reception team.

The Church described as indelible, significant and enduring, the achievements recorded in all sectors in the last six months of Governor Oyetola’s administration.

Rev. Abbe who was the Arc Bishop of the Church in Osun before being elevated, expressed confidence in the Oyetola’s administration’s capability to reposition the state.

He said the leadership of the Church decided to visit the Governor in order to commend him for his good works and also encourage him and his team to do more.

The clergyman held that the Church had been following the remarkable events happening in the state since the emergence of the present administration.

He said: “our euphoria lies in the fact that Governor Oyetola has performed creditably since assumption of office”.

Most Rev. Abbe attributed the tremendous achievements spanning across sectors in the state as a ‘testimony’ to the fact that the present government meant well for the people

The cleric also acknowledged the state government for taking the state to the path of progress and sustainable development as manifested in the series of developmental projects witnessing.

He acknowledged the state government for prioritising the health sector and for being resolute in building enduring legacies for the state, her people and incoming generation even within the little time in office.

The cleric said: “We are here to say thank you for supporting us at all times. We are also here to commend your government on some of the landmark events that are happening during your tenure in the state

“This visit is also aimed to felicitate with you and the good people of Osun over the victory that God given at the Court of Appeal.

“There is no doubt that the verdict was a reflection to the fact that people truly voted you to govern them.

“We are happy that your administration has been so committed to advance the economy of the state and place Osun to the path of economic sustainability, progress and prosperity.

“With what we have seen, your government has renewed the people’s hope for economic prosperity and this is so, because of your commitment to human and capital development.

“We closely monitored your administration’s resolve to sustain full salaries payment to all workers, and as a religious body, this is the only way to stimulate the economy and drive the potentials of the state for greatness.

“We commend you for taking the health of the people seriously. Your government has through your intervention in the health sector proved that it is only when people are healthy that they can contribute meaningfully to the economy of the state.

“We appreciate you for sustaining the status of the state as one of the safest states in Nigeria.

“All we need from you is to continue to support and complement the federal government’s efforts to end insurgency and insecurity in the country”.

Governor Oyetola expressed profound appreciation to the leadership of the Church for deeming it fit to visit him.

He thanked the leaders of the Church for identifying with him