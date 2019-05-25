Morooph Alli, THISDAY Former Staff Passes On

A former staff of THISDAY Newspaper, Morooph Ola Alli is dead. Morooph, who left the newspaper in 2011 as an Assistant General Manager, Production, died yesterday in Lagos after a protracted illness. He was buried yesterday evening after Jumat in accordance with Islamic dictates. As Computer Supervisor, Morooph taught most of the page planners and even editorial staff how to use various page planning softwares in the ‘90s when THISDAY pioneered, in Nigeria, the use of computers by journalists to file stories.
