Mormons Expand in Abia

With the inauguration of Umuahia South Nigeria Stake, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (Mormons) are poised to further spread the gospel of love, care and good citizenship in Abia state. This was proclaimed at the inauguration of the Umuahia South Nigeria Stake during the 6th annual stake conference of the Umuahia Nigeria Stake of Zion from which the new stake was carved out. A stake is equivalent of a diocese in some churches. The Umuahia South Nigeria Stake is the second in the capital city of Abia, and the 53rd stake of the Mormons in Nigeria as a whole.

The Mormons as members of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are known, were full of joy as a member of the Africa area of 70 quorum, Elder Gerald Chukwuemeka Igwe inaugurated the new stake on Sunday May 12, 2019 with Emmanuel Akpan Okon appointed the pioneer president of the new stake. In his sermon a member of the first Quorum of 70 based in Utah, U.S.A, Edward Dube charged members of the new stake to make love and unity dwell in their hearts and let it flow into the communities where they live in order to attract people into their fold. Dube urged the new stake president to set good example right from his home, love Jesus Christ and teach according to the teachings of Jesus Christ and the doctrines of the church, adding that he should take the gospel according to the injunction in Matthew 28:19, which says, “go and teach the natives”. Later in a chat with journalists Dube said that the Latter-Day Saints was targeting to have 100 stakes in Nigeria in the next 15 years overtaking Mexico where the church has existed for 140 years.