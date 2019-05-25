Lagos Agog for All Nigerian Festival

The organisers of the All Nigerian Festival,ANF, has announced plans for the second edition of the foremost exhibition festival which will be graced by over 40,000 tourists.

The festival is put together by Groove Tyme entertainment, an event and promotions outfit and franchise owners of the ANF, headed by the Founder, Mr. Kupa Victory, Mrs Nike Okundaye of Nike Art gallery as a member of the board and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Femi Falana ,who serves as Chairman of the board.

According to the organisers of the programme, in addition to the entertainment and socio cultural purpose of the event,it also aimed to foster economic growth for states,most especially the host state.

Shedding more light on the feast that will take place in Lagos, the Convener,Mr. Kupa Victory stated that the three- day event has been designed to showcase and promote different tribes, cultures and traditions of Nigeria through state participation across the country . He added that guests and other visitors would be treated to a rare exhibition of food, fashion, local beverage, arts and craft, cultural dance and live music.

Providing more details,he said, “ Come 14th to the 16th of June 2019 at the Muri-Okunola Park, in Victoria Island, Lagos, it will be a show of Nigeria in any way good you can think of.We have arranged for programmes and activities that will offer more knowledge about the Nigeria entity.

“Asides being decorated with an ambience of white and green, there will also be artistic traditional opening ceremony. The Festival will be opened with the National Anthem rendered by the talking drum Goddess and ANF ambassador,Ara.

Also to grace the occasion is the present

Mr. Nigeria , while guest will be exposed to a tour of the exhibition segments, fashion display and drama about Lagos. More to enjoy is a live music exhibition by renowned musicians including, Majek Fashek, Pasuma,Illblis, Ara, Sanni Danja, DJ Jimmy Jatt, amongst others.

The organisers has identified the partners of the 2019 edition to be the Lagos State Government, Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria, Fashion Designers Association of Nigerian and NYSC Lagos State chapter.