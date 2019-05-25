Herdsmen Harass Ondo Monarch in Palace

James Sowole in Akure

For reporting incessant destruction of farmlands in his area to the police, Fulani herdsmen reportedly stormed the palace of Onigedegede of Gedegede, Oba Walidu Sanni, in Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State and harassed the monarch.

The invasion of the palace by nine hefty herdsmen was said to have attracted the attention of the people of the community, who mobilised to confront the men.

However, it was gathered that prompt intervention of the Ondo State Government saved what could have resulted in a clash between herdsmen and the community.

According to the monarch, Oba Sanni, farmers in the area had been suffering from incessant destruction of their farmlands due to grazing of animals by Fulani herdsmen.

The monarch said he reported the case to the Divisional Police Officer, Okeagbe, Mr. Johnson Akintola after a gun and a cutlass was seized from a herdsman.

The monarch said he also reported the matter to the Chairman of the Akoko North West Local Government, Mr. Samson Akande and some Obas in the area and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The report made the governor to have immediately directed his Special Assistant on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo to attend a stakeholders’ parley to douse tension and apprehension in the council area and which culminated in a meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Dojumo said carrying arms and ammunition were prohibited while grazing should be between 6a.m. and 6p.m.

Dojumo also said that under-aged children should not be put in charge of cattle.

He urged Fulanis.to live in peace with their host community.

He explained that Governor would soon invite the stakeholders for discussion and find lasting solution to the perennial problem facing them.

Earlier, the Chairman of Miyetti Allah, Ondo State, Alhaji Sule Bello said Fulani vigilante groups had helped to reduce kidnapping in the state.