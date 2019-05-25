Gani Adams mourns OPU Financial Secretary, Rilwan Alowonle

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land and global convener of Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) Aare Gani Adams, has mourned the sudden death of the organisation’s Financial Secretary, Honorable Rilwan Alowonle. Hon. Alowonle died yesterday in Nigeria while preparing to go back to his base abroad.

In a press statement made available to journalists yesterday by OPU Worldwide Publicity Secretary, Comrade Zacheaus Somorin, The generalissimo of Yorubaland extolled the virtues and commitment of Hon Hon. Alowonle to the global promotion of Yoruba culture, identity and tradition.

‘’I received the news of the death of OPU Worldwide Financial Secretary, Hon. Rilwan Alowonle this afternoon with rude shock. The last time we met was at the World Congress of OPU held at Akure, Ondo State. May his departed soul rest in perfect peace; sunre Omo Oduduwa rere’’, Aare Adams said in Belgium where he would launching the country’s OPU branch.

Until his death, Hon Alowonle was an experienced engineering professional, management and sales; with an extensive leadership background which include chairing and initiating projects in the engineering and environmental industries. He graduated from the prestigious Capella University, Minneapolis, United States of America.