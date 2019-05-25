CPWA Congratulates Emefiele on  Re-Appointment as CBN Governor

Ugo Aligo



The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Pensioners’ Welfare Association (CPWA) has felicitated with the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, on his reappointment as the CBN governor.

According to a statement jointly signed and made available to THISDAY by the CPWA Chairman, Bayo Ademola and the General Secretary, Felix Obi, the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to reappoint Emefiele and the swift confirmation by the Senate was an indication that the CBN governor had performed well in the first term.

The statement also commended Emefiele for achieving exchange rate stability, which it noted had stabilised at N360 to a dollar in the parallel market for over two years now.

“Your reappointment by the President in the first place and the subsequent very swift confirmation by the Senate is a veritable testimony to the fact of their assessment and verdict that your overall performance during your first term was satisfactory. We candidly hold the same view,” the statement noted.

Ademola and Obi further lauded the active intervention of the CBN, under Emefiele’s leadership in promoting increased agricultural productivity especially rice production.

The statement explained that Emefiele’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) had resulted in enhanced rice output, thereby reducing the outflow of scarce foreign exchange that would have been required for large scale importation of the commodity.

According to the statement, “For all these and more, we heartily hail your reappointment. We only hope that you will even do better in your second term as you have promised to extend the CBN’s interventionist agenda to other sectors of the economy such as the revival and enhancement of palm oil, cotton and cocoa production in the course of your second term.

“On our own part as the CBN pensioners, before now, we had prayed for this to happen, we are therefore particularly happy with your reappointment primarily for the simple for the fact that you are already conversant with our problems that is matters relating to our welfare which have long presented to you and awaiting your necessary action.

“It is very likely that appointing a new person as CBN governor now would further delayed action in its implementation. We therefore hope that now that the issue of your second term has been settled, you would now accord CBN pensioners’ welfare matters the urgency they deserve.”