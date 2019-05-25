Bauchi Students Lament Non-Payment of Scholarship for Two Years

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The National Union of Bauchi State Students (NUBASS) has lamented the non-payment of scholarship to the over 1 million indigent students of the state studying in various tertiary institutions across the country for two years.

National President of the union, Comrade Ahmed Shehu Hassan made the lamentation yesterday while addressing Journalists on the matter.

Hassan also alleged that only one per cent of the approximate 1.5 million students of Bauchi State benefitted from the last two years payment of the scholarship adding that the beneficiaries were those who allegedly had connection in the state scholarship board. “This is because of the corruption in the board and is not unconnected with selfish interest of the then National President. It is very sad that scholarship and bursaries payment are being neglected by the government which is very important especially in this era where people are struggling for the common food to eat, payment of tuition fees is a problem,” he said.

While urging the students to exercise patience on the matter, the NUBASS president appealed to the state Governor-elect Bala Mohammed to ensure regular payments of the money to them if he assumes office, claiming that students had contributed immensely towards his victory in the recent governorship election.

He also accused the outgoing Government of creating leadership crisis in the union asking the incoming governor to recognise only the legitimately elected executives of the union.

“The following are the duly elected leaders of NUBASS, President Ahmad Shehu Hassan, VP 1Abdulbaisu Rabiu, VP 2 Hauwau Muhammad Sani, Secretary General Isah Ibrahim, Assistant Yusuf Salim, Financial Secretary Abdulmalik Muhammad, Treasurer Wasila Yakubu Abbas, PRO Lura Shekara, Director of Sport Usman Adamu and Organizing Secretary Abubakar Aliyu”.

“We wish to use this medium to call the attention of Bauchi State students to take the advantage of the remaining days of Ramadan to pray for the Incoming Administration to fulfill their manifesto in regards to students welfare”. He said.